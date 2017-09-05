Tue September 05, 2017
Lahore

September 5, 2017

100 men of banned outfits arrested for collecting hides

LAHORE :Police registered 73 cases and arrested 100 members of banned organisations for illegally collecting hides during the last three days of Eid.

The arrested members of the defunct organisations had violated the 144 CrPC by illegally collecting hides.  Meanwhile, Lahore police arrested 11 people on charges of collecting hides illegally on the first day of Eid. The arrested persons were identified as Fiaz, Ramazan, Shabir, Amir, Ali, Abdul Waheed, Khalid, Shahzad, Raza, Asghar and Hamid.

THREE ARRESTED: Badamibagh police arrested three people on charges of carrying illegal weapons. The accused were identified as Alyas, Yasar and Rasool Pathan. 

GIFTS DISTRIBUTED: IG Prisons offered Eidul Azha prayers with jail inmates and staff members at Camp Jail. He gave away gifts to the prisoners. Meanwhile, DIG Prisons Lahore Region offered Eid prayers with the jail inmates and staff members at Central Jail Kot Lakhpat.

