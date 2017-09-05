Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE :Heavy but scattered rain hit the city on Monday while the Met office predicted the similar weather condition for the next 24 hours.

The rain started around 10.30 am and continued for almost an hour. The rain affected areas included Green Town, Township, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Muslim Town, Wahdat Colony, Thokar and other areas. The Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. They said a trough of westerly wave is persisting over upper parts of the country. The Met officials predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country while rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several other cities including Chakwal, Joharabad, Sargodha, Faisalabad, MB Din, Noorpurthal, Rawalpindi, Asotre, Brkhan, Pattan and Grhidupta. They said Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 29°C, minimum was 25.9°C and humidity level in the morning was 67 per cent.