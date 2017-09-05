Six die in separate incidents during Eid days

LAHORE: At least six people including a woman died in different incidents in the provincial metropolis during the last three days of Eidul Azha.

A 65-year-old man was killed by some unidentified people in his house in Badamibagh area on Saturday morning. The victim was identified as Sadiq Ali of Muhammadia Colony, Badami Bagh. It was reported that some people had come to the house of the victim to meet him in wee hours of Saturday. Sadiq took them to the upper portion of his house. The visitors spent some time with Sadiq and left the house unnoticed. On Saturday morning, the house inmates found the victim lying dead in his room. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and registered a murder case.

A 50-year-old man was found dead in a local shrine in Shahdara Town on Sunday. The victim was identified as Yousaf of Shahdara. The deceased’s family suspected that some unidentified people had poisoned him to death. Police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. A man was killed and another injured in a shootout near Defence Mor area allegedly after a fight broke out between three friends on Monday. The three men, Azeem, Abbas and Sheikh, were seated in a car when, following an altercation, Sheikh allegedly opened fire, killing Liaquat and injuring Abbas. Police said all three were intoxicated at the time of the incident. The dead and the injured were removed to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore, whereas the accused, son of a retired colonel, fled the scene. Liaquat and Abbas are also the sons of army officers, police said. A mother of four children died after being electrocuted while trying to switch on a faulty fan in Misri Shah area on Saturday. The deceased woman was identified as Allah Rakhi of Sultanpura Ahatta Buksh Ram Misri Shah. Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities. A decomposed body of a 58-year-old man was recovered from his house in Gumti Bazar Lohari Gate on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Hameed. The man lived in a rented house. The body was found in the house after neighbours noticed a bad smell coming from the property. People living near to the house believed the body had been there for some time. The body had borne no marks of torture, police said. Body was shifted to morgue for autopsy. A 25-year-old youth was recovered dead near Birds Market Data Darbar on Monday. Police did not recover any paper from the victim’s possession that could help in identifying him.

CTO: Lahore CTO spent time with children at SOS Children’s Village on the first day of Eid. He gave away gifts to the staff of SOS Village.