Body on boat

A 57-year-old man was found dead on a boat at Keamari. Docks police SHO Waqar Qaiser identified the man as Yousuf Masih, son of Antonio Masih, and said his body was found on a boat docked near Keamari Gate No 5. As per the officer, an autopsy at the civil hospital confirmed that Yousuf had died of cardiac arrest.

