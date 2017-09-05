Body on boat

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 57-year-old man was found dead on a boat at Keamari. Docks police SHO Waqar Qaiser identified the man as Yousuf Masih, son of Antonio Masih, and said his body was found on a boat docked near Keamari Gate No 5. As per the officer, an autopsy at the civil hospital confirmed that Yousuf had died of cardiac arrest.
Comments