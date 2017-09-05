Tue September 05, 2017
Karachi

September 5, 2017

Body on boat

A 57-year-old man was found dead on a boat at Keamari.   Docks police SHO Waqar Qaiser identified the man as Yousuf Masih, son of Antonio Masih, and said his body was found on a boat docked near Keamari Gate No 5.  As per the officer, an autopsy at the civil hospital confirmed that Yousuf had died of cardiac arrest. 

