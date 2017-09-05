Tue September 05, 2017
Karachi

September 5, 2017

Woman beaten to death; in-laws arrested

A 27-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband’s brother and sister at an apartment in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Monday. 

Sharea Faisal police SHO Imtiaz Meer Jatt identified the victim as Zainab, wife of Abdul Jawad, and said the murder took place at an apartment complex in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 17. 

The officer said Zainab’s body had been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and her husband’s sister, Batool, and brother, Abdul Fawad, had been taken into custody for interrogation.

The SHO said the cause of Zainab’s death could only be confirmed once the medico-legal report was released, adding that the arrests had been made over strong suspicion of their involvement.

