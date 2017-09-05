One brother killed, other among four shot in muggings over Eid

The festivities of Eidul Azha turned into mourning for a family living in Korangi as one male member of the family was shot dead by muggers over resistance and his younger brother injured while attempting to rescue his sibling.

The tragic incident occurred on the eve of Eidul Azha and the victims were identified as 30-year-old Bilal and his younger brother, Nauman. Zaman Town police SHO Malik Ashfaq said Bilal was returning home from a grocery run to a nearby market on Friday night when he was held up by two robbers near his residence.

The officer said the killing was a case of robbery resistance and explained that Bilal’s brother, Nauman, was shot when he rushed out of the house after hearing the shots fired at his elder sibling. SHO Ashfaq said Bilal had died of a bullet wound to the chest, while Nauman was declared out of danger after medical treatment. The culprits, added the officer, still remain at large.

Three more shot

In separate incidents, a 35-year-old man was shot and injured by muggers in Orangi Town No 10 on Saturday night.

Mominabad SHO Mumtaz Marwat said Iqbal, son of Abdus Sattar, was shot in the arm and back for resisting a snatching bid. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he remains under treatment.

In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, robbers shot at two men who were sitting at a roadside eatery near Rabia City. Sharea Faisal SHO Imtiaz Jatt identified the victims as 24-year-old Arbaz and 25-year-old Adnan.

He said the two men had been shot by muggers after they refused to hand over their cash and mobile phones. Arbaz and Adnan were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and their condition was said to be out of danger.

Teen’s body found at offal burial site

Gulberg police found the body of a 17-year-old boy dumped at an offal burial site in Federal B Area's Block 4. SHO Majid Alvi said the body was found after accumulated rainwater was drained out from the dumping site.

The victim was identified as Azhar Abbas, son of Imam Bux, he said, adding that the boy was a resident of Federal B Area's Block 5. As per the officer, a wound was visible on the victim’s head but the exact cause of death would only be confirmed once the autopsy report was released.