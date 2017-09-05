Murad wants to know if academic centres turning out terrorists

Sindh’s chief minister announced on Monday that he would order a security audit of and background checks of students at every educational institution to ascertain if the academic centres were turning out terrorists.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made the announcement during a news conference at the residence of Sindh Assembly Leader of Opposition Khawaja Izharul Hassan. Shah visited Hassan to ask after him in the light of the September 2 attack from which the latter narrowly escaped.

The chief executive was accompanied by his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi and Rashid Rabbani. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Faisal Subzwari was also present on the occasion.

“It is quite painful to see highly educated people involved in terrorism,” said CM Shah. “We shall have to review our educational system to make it more efficient and, at the same time, we shall have to invest in a cybercrime control system for necessary checks on social media that are promoting terrorism.”

Shah said his provincial government had provided ample security to MQM-P leaders and other important figures. “I have requested Khawaja Izhar and Faisal Subzwari to review their security arrangements and then let me know if extra measures are required.”

He said terrorism was a national issue and a comprehensive policy would have to be formulated as a nation to fight the menace. “The attack on Izharul Hassan was an attempt to create fear and insecurity in Karachi.”

List of madrasas

The chief executive lamented that the federal government had not only ignored the Sindh administration’s list of 94 madrasas to be placed on the Fourth Schedule but also paid no heed to the call to monitor the seminaries. “The result of that is quite clear now.”

Responding to a question, CM Shah said the provincial assembly had enacted a law to maintain a record of people moving to the metropolis from other parts of the country.

“This is a cosmopolitan city that houses people of different languages and areas and even different countries. Sometimes you don’t know who lives in your neighbourhood, but we are trying to keep a record.”

Meanwhile, Hassan told the media that the people’s prayers had saved him. He urged everyone to pray for the police constable and the teenage boy who were martyred in the attack. Later, Shah, Hassan and PPP leaders visited the teenager Arsal’s father Mohammad Kamran to pay their respects. The chief executive assured him that the perpetrators would be brought to book soon.

Census results

CM Shah said he had expressed his reservations on the census results in the last Council of Common Interests meeting. “We shall fight our case with the consensus of all the political parties.”

Shah said the resentment was expressed in the meeting convened before Eid. “I had expressed my reservations when I saw the results that showed Lahore’s population to have increased from 5 million to 11 million while Karachi’s from 10 million to 14 million.”

He said he had written to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar when the population count had started and urged him to direct the census teams to provide a copy of the headcount to every family during the enumeration drive. “It was necessary and important to make the process transparent and easier for verification, but I’m sorry to say the Centre did not pay heed.”

The CM said that census block was made up of 250 to 300 houses. “Had they provided a copy of the headcount to every family, it would have been easier to counter-check the population in a block through those copies.”

He said the government had planned to consult all the political parties on the issue of census results to evolve a joint strategy to fight Sindh’s case, adding that the PPP had reservations since the early stages of the population count, which was why the party had filed a lawsuit.