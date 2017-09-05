Disorderly Brexit chances 25pc

LONDON: The chances of Britain eventually exiting the European Union in a disorderly manner have eased a bit, according to a Reuters poll of economic forecasters, who still say a free trade deal, even if there is a transition period, is the most likely outcome.

The median probability of no deal in the poll taken Aug 29-31 was 25 percent, down from 30 percent in a survey six weeks ago. In the meantime, UK economic growth is forecast to keep slowing despite an upturn in the broader world economy.

However, economists also say regardless of whether or not a transition deal is agreed, leaving with no agreement - meaning the UK would have to trade with the EU under basic World Trade Organisation rules - is the second-most likely outcome.

Third is European Economic Area membership, which would allow the UK continued full access to the EU Single Market that it was so instrumental in helping to shape. But it would exclude Britain from having any more say in shaping it.

Remaining in the EU, which would mean overriding the June 23, 2016 Brexit vote, was the fourth most likely outcome. "We apply a 50 percent weight to no deal being reached by the end of March 2019, but rather than a disorderly exit, we expect the process to be fudged in some way, for example a prolonged transition period," notes Joanna Davies, a senior economist at Fathom, underscoring the high level of uncertainty.

Davies is the only economist in the panel who is forecasting a mild UK recession to take place this year. She gave a 20 percent probability of a disorderly Brexit in the poll, where other responses ranged from just 5 percent to 75 percent.

Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, also gave just a one-in-five chance of a disorderly "no deal" Brexit. "While it is logistically impossible to agree an entire deal by March 2019, both sides generally seem to be in favour of a transition arrangement, or phased implementation. It would take a catastrophic breakdown in communications for one side to walk away from the table," Shaw noted. —Reuters