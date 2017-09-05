Tue September 05, 2017
Business

September 5, 2017

BD forex reserves hit record high

DHAKA: Bangladesh´s foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $33.60 billion at the end of August, the central bank said on Monday, up $690 million from the previous month. The reserves are sufficient to cover about 10 months´ worth of imports for the country of 160 million people, and are $3.55 billion higher than a year ago. Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, the key drivers of the country´s more than $200 billion economy, have helped foreign exchange reserves grow steadily in recent years. —Reuters

