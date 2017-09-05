CAP election on Sept 13

LAHORE: Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) will elect its new chairman and other office bearers on September 13, 2017 for the term of 2017-18, a handout said on Monday.

According to the statement, all the candidates for 10 corporate class seats and five associate class seats for the executive committee were declared unopposed by the CAP Election Commission through a notification issued on August 30, 2017.

Those who were elected as corporate class seats include Sardar Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Engr Kamal Nasir Khan, Engr Syed Ashfaq Hussain, Engr MS Asad Mukhtar, Engr Ahmad Ghazal Usmani, Naeemuddin A Siddqui, Chaudhry Muhammad Habib Kanwal, Engr Arshad Dad, Azharul Hassan, and Faisal Mehmood, while Asadullah Khan, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Shafiq, Malik Muhammad Kaleem Ullah, and Naeem Akhtar were elected for associate class seats.

The sitting CAP chairman Engr Sikandar Hayat Khattak, senior vice chairman, vice chairmen, executive committee members and officials of CAP secretariat congratulated all the elected executive committee members and extended their all out support to newly elected members so as they could work for the collective good of the community.