Scholar proposes free-floating yuan

SHANGHAI: China should allow its currency to float freely as soon as possible with stable economic conditions allowing a window of opportunity to pursue exchange rate reforms, an influential government researcher told state media on Monday.

The comments from Yu Yongding, a scholar at the China Academy of Social Sciences and former central bank adviser, come amid signs of stability in yuan trade and with cross-border capital flows improving over the past few months.

"Conditions for changing to a floating exchange rate regime are basically qualified," the official China Securities Journal quoted Yu as saying. The Chinese yuan has strengthened against the U.S. dollar over the past few months with the onshore spot rate booking its best month on record in August.

"Signs of improvements in China´s economy are obvious, international capital payments are balanced, expectations for depreciation in the yuan have basically faded, and various measures of capital controls are already in place," he said. In the same article, Yu also said the introduction of a "counter-cyclical factor" into the official midpoint formula in May did not accurately reflect supply and demand in the foreign exchange market. —Reuters