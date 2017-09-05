PRGMEA calls for revision of textile policy

SIALKOT: Formulation of sector-wise policies is the only remedial solution to avoid decline and stabilise textile exports, said an official on Monday.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) central chairman Ijaz A Khokhar said, "We are pressing the government to review its textile policy to enable the sector attain the targets,” adding that the government should take steps for the removal of hurdles hindering exports of textile sector.

"We understand that formulation of sector-wise policies is the only remedial solution to avoid decline and to stabilise the exports", he said. Khokhar said that due to unavailability of latest fabric locally, the garment sector currently has a limited product line for the export market, adding that foreign buyers are demanding new garments on G3, G4 and technical fabric raw material, which are not available nor produced by the Pakistani weavers.

More than 30 percent cash flow was blocked since long in the shape of sales tax refund and Customs rebate, which is adversely damaging cash liquidity. "Our value-added products are unable to fetch high value due to poor packaging and, under these circumstances, there is a need to set up a product and packaging centre for ensuring better packaging,” he added.

At present, there are 125 exporters of martial art apparel in Sialkot and the city is earning $400 million, he said, adding that efforts are underway to boost exports up to $1 billion by 2020.

However, the PRGMEA chairman said research and development is weak due to high cost of utility and allied factors and the government should announce special R&D support fund for innovation of new products and upgradation of workplaces. —