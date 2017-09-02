Governor, CM call for unity, cohesion

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak have urged the people to maintain unity to face challenges.

In their separate messages, they greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Both stressed the need for maintaining complete unity and cohesion in our ranks at all levels to refresh our commitment for sparing no efforts for development and prosperity of the country.

The governor said: “As a nation we have to shoulder special responsibilities

for maintaining security and stability of our beloved country.

“Keeping in view the crucial role, every citizen is required to come forward for this purpose. There is a dire need to maintain complete unity and cohesion in our ranks at all levels and to refresh our commitment for sparing no efforts for development and prosperity of the country.

“I especially wish, Eid Mubarak to the near and dear ones of all those martyrs who sacrificed their present for ensuring a better future for all of us. “I appeal to the countrymen to remember the families of the martyrs while celebrating the festival”

The chief minister called upon the people to share their joys with poor, adding helping the poor in distress was the real essence of Eidul Azha.

He said Eidul Azha reminds us of unity and brotherhood, creating the true spirit of sacrifice.

The chief minister assured the people that his government was not oblivious to its responsibilities and was leading the province towards development and prosperity.

Pervez Khattak urged the people to properly understand the philosophy behind Eidul Azha that was only possible if we demonstrated absolute devotion and

renewed the spirit of sacrifices for the national unity, peace and development and ensuring the wellbeing of one another.

The chief minister prayed for those soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives for the country.