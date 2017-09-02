SNGPL starts campaign against illegal connections

KARAK: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has carried out operation against illegal gas connections in Karak Sar area in the city. The operation was conducted on the directive of Karak Deputy Commissioner Abid Khan Wazir. A heavy contingent of police was present on the occasion to cope with any unpleasant incident. The technical team of SNGPL disconnected dozens of illegal gas connections in the area.

