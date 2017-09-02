Sat September 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PhD theses defended

PhD theses defended

PESHAWAR: Adil Adnan and Syed Asim Shah have successfully defended their PhD theses in Management Sciences at a public defence held at the Iqra National University, Hayatabad.

Both have qualified for the award of doctorate degrees.

They conducted research on marketing under the supervision of Prof Dr Farzand Ali Jan, said a press release.

Their theses were reviewed by foreign reviewers, Prof Dr Kubilay Ozyer of the GOP University, Turkey, Prof Dr Bahtisin Kavak of Hacettep University, Turkey and Prof Dr. Sema Polatci of GOP University, Turkey.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement