PhD theses defended

PESHAWAR: Adil Adnan and Syed Asim Shah have successfully defended their PhD theses in Management Sciences at a public defence held at the Iqra National University, Hayatabad.

Both have qualified for the award of doctorate degrees.

They conducted research on marketing under the supervision of Prof Dr Farzand Ali Jan, said a press release.

Their theses were reviewed by foreign reviewers, Prof Dr Kubilay Ozyer of the GOP University, Turkey, Prof Dr Bahtisin Kavak of Hacettep University, Turkey and Prof Dr. Sema Polatci of GOP University, Turkey.