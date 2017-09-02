Rescue 1122 offices remain open today

PESHAWAR: The offices of the Rescue 1122 service would remain open during the Eidul Azha holidays to provide medical assistance to people in an emergency, an official said.

Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Asad Ali Khan on Friday said the rescuers in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad and Swat were directed to ensure their presence at the offices to respond immediately to an emergency.

He said that medicines and other necessary equipment have been provided to all the offices of the service to enable the staff to provide medical assistance to people on the spot and shift them to hospitals.