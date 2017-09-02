KP Assembly official files petition for promotion

PESHAWAR: Additional Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ghulam Sarwar has started a legal battle for his promotion as secretary by submitting a review petition before the assembly speaker as he claimed he was superseded by his junior in violation of the rules.

Official sources told The News that the additional secretary filed his representation before the competent authority, ie the speaker, against the order issued on August 15 promoting Additional Secretary Nasrullah Khan as secretary KP Assembly.

It is the second time that the petitioner Ghulam Sarwar has been ignored in promotion as first he was superseded by his junior Nasrullah Khan for the post of additional secretary. This time the petitioner was superseded by the respondent Nasrullah for the post of secretary KP Assembly.

In the review petition submitted before the Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser, the additional secretary submitted that on his appointment as assistant secretary (BPS-17), he joined service in the Assembly Secretariat and in due course of time was promoted as deputy secretary in BPS-18 and then as additional secretary in BPS-19. He noted that on the same post he was awarded BPS-20 (personal) under the 1974 rules prescribing the basic criteria as seniority-cum-fitness only.

“In final seniority lists of assistant secretary and deputy secretary, the petitioner was placed senior to respondent secretary (Nasrullah). However, the latter was promoted as additional secretary in BPS-19 prior to the petitioner, ignoring his seniority and fitness in violation of applicable rules,” the review petition claimed.

It said the “unjust promotion” impelled the petitioner to challenge the order of the competent authority.

“The petitioner invoked the jurisdiction of competent authority seeking review, extraordinary jurisdiction of Peshawar High Court and lastly the jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Service Tribunal through a Service Appeal No. 952/2014 seeking seniority upon the respondent and anti-dating promotion of appellant in BPS-19 on the basis of seniority,” it said.