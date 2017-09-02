PML-N leader asks CM Khattak to quit

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Arbab Khizer Hayat has demanded resignation of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak over his government’s failure to control the spread of dengue in the province.

“I demand from Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to admit his government failure in controlling the dengue outbreak in the province and immediately step-down,” Khizar Hayat told reporters here on Friday.

He said the PTI government had failed to control dengue virus in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and held Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Health Minister Shahram Tarkai responsible for the loss of precious lives in the province.

The PML-N leader said he had submitted an application in Tehkal Police Station seeking registration of FIR against chief minister and minister for health and demanded immediate action against them. He said about 15 people died of dengue virus in the most affected Tehkal area of Peshawar.

Khizer Hayat alleged that PTI government had not taken serious notice of the dengue outbreak in Peshawar until the Punjab government’s teams arrived for provision of speedy treatment to patients.