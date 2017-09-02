Capt Safdar issued notice for violating code of conduct in NA-120

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to MNA Capt (r) Safdar for violating the code of conduct.

He has been asked to submit the reply within three days. As per code of conduct, no MNA could take part in the campaign for the by-election. Capt (r) Safdar, son-in- law of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, had addressed a meeting in NA-120 on Thursday.--