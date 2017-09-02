Historic package to make farmers prosperous: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the provincial government has given a historic package worth billions of rupees for development of the agriculture sector which will bring prosperity to farmers.

He was talking to Punjab Agricultural Minister Naeem Akhtar Bhabha here on Friday.

He discussed with the minister the relief and facilities being provided to farmers at their doorsteps. He said interest-free loans worth billions of rupees were being provided to small farmers.

They agreed that Pakistan would move forward if farmers were made prosperous.

Meanwhile, Turkish Hilal-e-Ahmar Vice President Ismail Hakki Turunc called on CM Shahbaz Sharif.

The CM congratulated the Turkish brethren on Eidul Azha.

He said Turkey had always provided help to Pakistan during testing times. “During the floods of 2010, we just cannot forget the way the Turkish public helped the people of Punjab,” he added.

The CM said he wanted to set up the latest blood transfusion centre in the province, for which resources would be provided by the Punjab government. The provincial government only needed cooperation from Turkey in this regard, he added.

Ismail Hakki Turunc congratulated CM Shahbaz Sharif of Eidul Azha and expressed good wishes for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Also, CM Shahbaz Sharif expressed good wishes for early recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

He said with the blessings of Almighty Allah and prayers of the whole nation, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz would completely recover very soon.