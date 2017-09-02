Suo moto power for ET to disqualify returned candidate

ISLAMABAD: The electoral reforms bill passed by the National Assembly has armed the election tribunal (ET) with an additional power of suo moto to disqualify a returned candidate for false declaration that comes to its knowledge through any ‘source’.

Section 165 says if an ET, on the basis of any material coming to its knowledge from any source or information laid before it, is of the opinion that a returned candidate was a defaulter of loan, taxes, government dues and utility expenses, or has submitted a false or incorrect declaration regarding payment of loans, taxes, government dues and utility expenses or has filed a false or incorrect statement of wealth of his own, his spouse or his dependents, it may, on its own motion or otherwise, call upon him to show cause why his election should not be declared void.

If the ET is satisfied that such candidate is a defaulter or has submitted false or incorrect declaration or statement, it may make an order declaring his election to be void and any other contesting candidate to have been duly elected if other conditions are proved to its satisfaction. No such order will be made unless the returned candidate has been provided an opportunity of being heard.

Section 157 says the ET will declare the election of the returned candidate to be void and the petitioner or any other contesting candidate to have been elected, if it is claimed by the petitioner or any of the respondents, and the ET is satisfied that the petitioner or other contesting candidate obtained more votes than the returned candidate; or the voters deliberately threw away their votes in favour of the returned candidate fully knowing that he was not, on the nomination day, qualified for, or was disqualified from, being elected.

A candidate may be ousted from the contest at the appeal stage by the ET if a false declaration is detected against him. According to section 113, if, on the basis of information or material coming to its knowledge by any source, the ET is of the opinion that a candidate whose nomination papers have been accepted is a defaulter of loans, taxes, government dues and utility expenses or has had any loan written off or has willfully concealed such fact or suffers from any other disqualification from being elected as a lawmaker, it may, on its own motion, call upon such candidate to show cause why his nomination papers may not be rejected, and if the ET is satisfied that he is actually a defaulter or has had a loan written off or suffers from any disqualification, it may reject his nomination paper.

According to section 63, if, on the basis of information or material coming to its knowledge by any source, an appellate tribunal (AT) is of the opinion that a candidate whose nomination paper has been accepted is a defaulter of loans, taxes, government dues and utility expenses or has had any loan written off or has willfully concealed such fact or suffers from any other disqualification from being elected, it may, on its own motion, call upon such candidate to show cause why his nomination papers may not be rejected, and if the AT is satisfied that the candidate is actually a defaulter or has had a loan written off or suffers from any disqualification, it may reject the nomination paper.

Under section 213, where a political party is dissolved, any of its member, if he is a federal or provincial lawmaker or in the local government, will be disqualified for the remaining term unless within fifteen days from the final decision of the Supreme Court he resigns from the political party and publicly announces his disassociation with it.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will publish the names of the members of a political party becoming disqualified from being members of the parliament, provincial assembly or local government on the dissolution of the political party.

According to section 212, where the federal government is satisfied on the basis of a reference from the ECP or information received from any other source that a political party is foreign-aided or has been formed or is operating in a manner prejudicial to the sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan or is indulging in terrorism, it will make such declaration. Within fifteen days, the government will refer the matter to the Supreme Court, and such political party will stand dissolved forthwith if the court upholds the declaration.