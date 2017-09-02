Spurn ego for country’s prosperity: president, PM

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in their messages on the occasion of Eidul Azha, have said that the spirit of worship can make this world a heavenly place to live in because with this training, mankind learns to let go of their ego which was the real root cause of all problems and added that it was need of the hour to work for the country's prosperity, putting aside all regional, ethnic and racial prejudices and hatred.

In his message on the joyous occasion of Eidul Azha being celebrated in the country today (Saturday), the president felicitated the nation and said, "Be it our national challenges or international crisis; if they are evaluated minutely one finds that ego has been at the core of every issue. Therefore it is imperative to seek Allah Almighty's blessings by sacrificing our ego to make this world a place of heavenly abode."

He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the prayers and sacrificial offerings of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah to make it a source for earning Allah's blessings.

He viewed that Haj and Eidul Azha were two obligations which were based on the spirit of self-sacrifice. He said both these obligations related to sacrifice of life and property. The Almighty Allah through the Sunnah of His two great prophets reminded the mankind that the essence of humanity is that they subject their every act to this injunction of the Holy Quran wherein it has been ordained: "Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds".

On this auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, acting in the spirit of sacrifice we must look after our those brethren who, oppressed by the vicissitudes of life, have lagged behind economically. "We should also remember in our prayers all those sons of soil and their families who sacrificed their present for our future. Similarly we should also offer special prayers for our Kashmiri brethren who are valiantly striving to win freedom from the occupying force," the president advised.

He prayed that Almighty Allah bless us with the real joys of Eidul Azha and enable us to understand the obligation of sacrifice in its true spirit to benefit from its hidden blessings.

While, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that amid the country facing terrorism and extremist mindset, it was need of the hour to work for the country's prosperity, putting aside all regional, ethnic and racial prejudices and hatred.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Eidul Azha, the prime minister greeted his countrymen and said practising the teachings of sacrifice, brotherhood, peace and love was required today more than ever.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless people with such joyous occasions repeatedly in their lives. He said "Eidul Azha reminds us the obedience of Holy Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and submission of Prophet Ismail (AS) and Allah Almighty loved this act to the extent of obligating it as worship for the Muslims till the day of judgment."

Prime Minister Abbasi said the spirit of sacrifice was of universal importance and no nation can achieve moral excellence without inculcating the very spirit in their lives as it was meant to sacrifice one's desires for high principles. He viewed that this spirit also gives the doer the capacity and courage to show courage and patience in the hour of distress. Only the nations having such characteristics can achieve prosperity respectfully and collectively, he added.

The prime minister also advised the countrymen not to forget their Kashmiri brethren while celebrating Eid who had been spending their festivals under oppression for the last several decades. He also called for prayers for an end to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people and hoped that their distressful journey would get over very soon when they would get freedom.

The prime minister also reiterated that Pakistan would continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir at every forum till they get their right to self-determination.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the real joys of Eid and practice in our lives the real spirit of sacrifice. —