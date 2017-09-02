Points set up in Mansehra to dispose of animals’ remains

MANSEHRA: The tehsil municipal administration and neighbourhood councils, in collaboration with 194 villages, have decided to properly dispose of remains of sacrificial animals to avoid outbreak of epidemics in the district.

“We have set up points in all 194 villages and neighbourhood councils to dump remains and offal of sacrificial animals and sanitary staff of TMA would collect it to avoid the outbreak of epidemics in the district,” Ziaur Rehman Jadoon, the assistant director local government, told reporters after a meeting, which was held on Friday to evolve a joint strategy to how to dispose of offal and remains of sacrificial animals.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Tehsil Municipal Officer Farman Shah and General Secretary of Nazims Ittehad of village and neighborhood councils, Basharat Ali.

Jadoon said that both district and tehsil administrations were vigilant because of outbreak of dengue virus in the province. He said that Eid holidays of the sanitary staff of TMA and his department were also cancelled for the Eid.