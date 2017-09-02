Dengue infects 344 more people in KP

PESHAWAR: The dengue virus on Friday infected 344 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of patients with dengue virus reached 4,622 in the province.

The provincial Health Department said 13 people had died of the mosquito-borne disease so far in the province.

After the provincial government declared dengue emergency in the province on Thursday, there has been more focus on the dengue patients and their facilitation.

Since the dengue outbreak took place in Peshawar and where all the three tertiary care hospitals, particularly the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), are flooded with dengue patients and their attendants, all the focus is on the provincial capital. The Health Department and the district administration launched post-epidemic campaign working on prevention and awareness side the dengue outbreak.

The Health Department officials said 1,460 patients with fever and symptoms close to dengue were taken to different hospitals of the province and 1,459 undergone investigations. Of them, 344 were tested positive.

As usual, the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) remained overburdened and 917 patients were brought there. All of them were given free of cost investigations and 240 were diagnosed with dengue positive.

Unlike the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), the doctors in KTH are receiving all the patients coming with fever. Since the patients had learnt that the hospitals are providing free services, including investigations and medicines, therefore majority of them go the counters meant for dengue patients only.

The HMC administration has developed a mechanism in which the dengue patients are properly screened and then advised investigations. And that's the reason all the patients advised investigations in HMC are tested positive. All the wards and pathology department in KTH are reminded under tremendous burden. Initially two medical wards were dedicated to the dengue patients but the hospital administration then started accommodating them with other patients after the patients, the government and the court put pressure on the hospital authorities.

According to officials, 200 dengue patients are admitted in KTH. They are given free services, such as admission fee, investigations and medicines.

The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) received 275 patients, all were advised investigations but only 45 were tested positive.

Fourthly-three patients are currently under treatment in LRH.

The Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) received 35 and all of them were diagnosed with dengue positive.

Swabi, home district of Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, received 18 patients and after investigation, seven patients were tested dengue positive.

Other hospitals in the province also received several patients with fever but none of them were dengue positive.

According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), 378 patients suffering from dengue are currently admitted in different hospitals, the majority of them in KTH, LRH and HMC.

The government and the hospital authorities in Peshawar and other dengue affected districts had cancelled Eid holidays of all the administrative staff and directed them to ensure their presence in their respective hospitals so the patients don't face any problem.