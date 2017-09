Assad offers Eid prayers near area seized from IS

BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad offers prayers on Friday for Eid-ul-Azha in the town of Qara, near an enclave surrendered on Monday by Islamic State fighters.

Confined to Damascus for long periods in the early part of Syria’s six-year civil war, Assad has grown more confident in travelling around government-held areas as the army and its allies have won a series of victories.

Assad was shown on state television standing and kneeling on a green carpet in a packed mosque alongside Syrian religious leaders as he followed the imam giving prayers.

The departure of Islamic State and other groups from the Western Qalamoun district means the border with Lebanon is Syria’s first to be controlled entirely by its army since early in the conflict.

The Islamic State fighters who evacuated the district remained stuck in a convoy on Friday, two days after the US-led coalition against the jihadists used air strikes to block it from crossing into the militants’ main territory in eastern Syria.

Qara is only a few miles from the pale, dry mountains delineating the frontier with Lebanon, straddling which Islamic State and other militant groups held territory until August.

The Islamic State fighters in the border pocket accepted a truce and evacuation deal after simultaneous but separate offensives by the Lebanese army on one front and the Syrian army and Hizbullah on the other. —Reuters