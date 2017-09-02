Mumbai building collapse death toll jumps to 33

MUMBAI: The death toll from a building collapse in India’s commercial capital Mumbai jumped to 33 on Friday as activists decried the latest deadly housing tragedy to strike the crowded metropolis.

Rescuers pulled more than a dozen bodies from the rubble overnight and were still picking through debris on Friday morning in the hope of finding more survivors, over 24 hours after the disaster.

Officials said 22 men, eight women and three children died when the residential building gave way on Thursday morning in the densely populated area of Bhendi Bazaar following heavy rains.

The 117-year-old building had been declared unsafe and was due to be demolished as part of a redevelopment project that is transforming Bhendi Bazaar, a scruffy colonial-era market that is one of Mumbai’s most historic districts.

"Overnight we pulled out 15 bodies, taking the total death count to 33," Tanaji Kamble, a disaster management spokesman for Mumbai’s civic authority, told AFP.

The dead included a 12-year-old boy and two girls aged 11 and 14, he added.

Twelve other people were being treated for injuries at a local hospital, Kamble said.

It followed severe rains that have wreaked havoc in many parts of South Asia.

Building collapses are common in Mumbai, especially during the monsoon season from late June to September, when heavy rains lash the western Indian city, weakening poorly built structures. —