Bits and Pieces

Day to take on Spieth at Australian Open

SYDNEY: Former world No 1 Jason Day will battle two-time winner Jordan Spieth at this year’s Australian Open in Sydney, organisers said on Friday.

Australia’s top-rated golfer, now ranked No.9 in the world, will be contesting his national championship for the first time in four years at The Australian course from November 23-26.

Current world No.2 and three-time major winner Spieth is returning to defend the crown he won last year in a play-off.

“The Australian Open holds a special spot in my heart,” Day said. “I’d love to get my name on that trophy one day — hopefully this November.”

His best result at the tournament was tied fourth in 2011.

Day has 14 top-10 finishes in the 28 major championships he has completed, including victory at the 2015 US PGA Championship. He is also a 10-time winner on the US PGA Tour.

The Australian Open winner will receive a minimum of 32 World Golf Ranking points. —AFP

Tancred cleared of bullying allegations

SYDNEY: Australian Olympic Committee media head Mike Tancred has been cleared of allegations of bullying after an independent investigation, the organisation said on Friday.

Tancred stood down from his role in April after allegations of bullying were made by former AOC chief executive Fiona de Jong.

An independent committee investigated complaints from three former AOC staff members and a member of the public who had objected to Tancred’s conduct.

The committee ruled “that none of the complaints has been made out on an objective basis”, the AOC said.

The AOC has been embroiled in controversy in the past 12 months with long-term President John Coates fighting off a challenge for his position, which was sparked by a feud with Australian Sports Commission chief John Wylie. —Reuters

Pregnant Chinese begs for calm under the gun

SHANGHAI: Olympic shooting champion Yi Siling had to contend with a very personal distraction at the Chinese National Games: her kicking unborn child.

The 28-year-old, who won a gold medal in 10 metre air rifle at the London 2012 Olympics and a bronze last year at the Rio Games, came a distant 28th place in qualifying in Tianjin on Thursday.

But the former world number one had a good reason for her relatively poor showing at the National Games — she is more than five months pregnant.

Yi repeatedly whispered to her unborn baby while taking aim, “My dear, please keep calm when mum shoots,” reported the state Xinhua news agency.

“The most obvious thing is the fact that my baby kicks me sometimes,” Yi told Xinhua.

Yi and her husband sought the advice of doctors before getting permission to take part in the competition. —AFP

Chastened Chelsea sign Drinkwater, Zappacosta

LONDON: Premier League champions Chelsea completed a challenging transfer window on Friday by bringing in England midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City and Italy right-back Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte saw moves for several targets fail to come off over the course of the transfer window, but has managed to boost his squad ahead of his side’s Champions League campaign.

Drinkwater, 27, has signed a five-year contract in a deal reported to have cost Chelsea £35 million, which was announced two and a half hours after Thursday’s transfer deadline passed.

The transfer reunites Drinkwater with N’Golo Kante, with whom he formed the all-action central midfield partnership that helped Leicester to their fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016.

Zappacosta, 25, has signed a four-year deal and is believed to have set Chelsea back around £23 million. —AFP