Rooney charged with drink-driving

LONDON: Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, British police said Friday.

Rooney, England’s all-time record goalscorer and former captain, was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, in the early hours of Friday.

“The man was arrested shortly after 2.00am (01:00GMT) today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle,” said a police statement.

Police said 31-year-old Rooney “has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.”

Rooney had been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on September 18.

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in the upmarket town of Alderley Edge, near his home, on Thursday, August 31.

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the Bubble Room on Instagram at around 10:00pm (21:00 GMT) that day with the comment: “International Break #legend”.

Rooney announced his retirement from international football last week, having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances.

He made his decision despite England manager Gareth Southgate offering to recall him for the World Cup qualifier against Malta on Friday.

Rooney re-joined boyhood club Everton in the pre-season after a successful 13-year spell at Premier League rivals Manchester United. —