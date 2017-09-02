Company making fake letters does not exist in Pakistan: China

BEIJING: The Chinese government has clarified that Jiangsu Yabaite Technology Co Ltd, a Chinese firm alleged to be involved in a corruption scandal linked to the Multan Metro Bus Project, does not exist in Pakistan.

Lijian Zhao, Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, responding to a tweet said that the Chinese firm in question did not operate in the country.

“Thx for advice. This Chinese company Yabaite was not working in Pakistan. It made up some fake letters to cheat government and was punished,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the diplomat said that CPEC projects were transparent and clean and there was zero tolerance against corruption.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) strongly refuted the allegations being made by a section of the media that the officials of the commission were involved in delaying tactics for halting the investigations of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The impression being created by the media that CSRC was conducting an investigation into the Multan Metro Bus Project was incorrect and contrary to the facts, an SECP press release issued here said.

The SECP confirmed that

no team of CSRC ever visited Pakistan for investigation or taking statements of certain individuals in the matter of Multan Metro Bus Project.

The SECP believes that incorrect and wrong reporting in the matters involving authorities of foreign country may undermine the credibility of the national institution.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the ‘vindication’ of his stance on the issue in a tweet.

“I bow my head before Him for, it isn’t my vindication alone, it is magnificent vindication of all my colleagues and Govt of Punjab…thanks!,” he tweeted.