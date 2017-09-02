References against Sharifs ready

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to meet on Tuesday to approve the filing of four references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his family and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar with the accountability courts.

According to sources, the NAB regional offices of Lahore and Rawalpindi have forwarded the references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to the NAB Headquarters, Islamabad, for approval so that they could be filed with the Accountability Courts.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry will preside over the meeting of the Executive Board of the Bureau to approve the four references against the Sharif family and Ishaq Dar.

The sources said after getting approval from the NAB Executive Board, the references will be filed with the accountability courts by September 7.

The Lahore NAB forwarded two references to the NAB Headquarters; one against the ownership of Avenfield apartments recommending seizure of the Sharif family properties and freezing of bank accounts. The second reference forwarded by Lahore NAB is against Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond his means. It has also been recommended that the names of Nawaz Sharif and members of his family should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Rawalpindi NAB has also forwarded two references, the first one against the purchase of the Azizia Steel Mills and a second one against the various industrial assets owned by the Sharif family, including the Hill Metal Establishment.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB’s Combined Investigation Team has summoned the Sharif family, including Nawaz Sharif, thrice to record their statements and to respond to queries but they did not appear before it.

Earlier this week, ex-chairman Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia appeared before the Combined Investigation Team of Lahore and Rawalpindi NAB and recorded his statement and responded to the questions of the CIT.