‘Share Eid festivities with special persons’

Islamabad

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry asked the people to share Eid festivities with the person with disabilities, especially children.

He said this during a ceremony organised by the National Institute of Special Education here to distribute gifts to the physically challenged children.

Azeri ambassador Ali Alizada also showed up in the event. The minister said the CADD was making all-out efforts to facilitate the educational institutions of special persons through better administrative and financial steps.

He said a huge amount of funds was used for the upgradation of those institutes under the Prime Minister's Education Reforms Programme being executed in Islamabad Capital Territory. He said Azerbaijan just after the earthquake of 2005, had launched many welfare projects in the northern areas of Pakistan, which were still continuing.