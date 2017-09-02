Making sacrifices

As we mark Eidul Azha, we may want to seriously think about what Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al Shathri, a Saudi cleric and adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, said while delivering the Haj sermon on Thursday. The cleric urged Muslims around the world not to persecute each other, and explicitly mentioned that Islam forbids shedding blood of non-Muslims as well. Unfortunately, non-violence is a message that now needs to be reiterated time and again. Too many Eids and other holy occasions have been marred by bloodshed and acts of violence. We need to remember that Haj, the end of which is marked by Eidul Azha, brings people from across the world together as equals and as members of a single religion. It is this spirit we need to build so that it can be spread out across a globe where violence and terrorism in various forms has already taken a terrible toll and damaged the image of Islam and those who practise it. The Haj sermon also focused on how Islam rejects racism, by reminding Muslims of the Prophet Muhammad’s (pbuh) last sermon. This is important at a time when the Western world is grappling with its own problems of racism and race riots.

Eidul Azha is essentially a time of sacrifice. Let us then be reminded of the sacrifice – not in the sense only of material things but in the sense of the sacrifices we must make to live ethical lives and the sacrifices we are forced to make due to the war and conflict imposed on us by the powerful. Can we forget the many thousands who have had to sacrifice so much in the many wars that are being waged in the Muslim world? Should we not be thinking today also of how we can all sacrifice to improve the situation of the 220 million people who now form our rapidly growing nation. The figures which show their condition are not comforting. Should we not ask ourselves what it will take to ensure that three meals a day are available to all families every day of the year? The spirit today is all about compassion and sharing – which seems to be in short supply these days in our deeply segmented country. Divides then need to be bridged and a more even space created in which all can share. We must hope the groundwork that can make this possible can be laid down step by step beginning this Eid. The day, after all, should not be one merely for ritual sacrifice and ritual prayer. It must go beyond this so that its true meaning can be brought home to everyone in the country and a sense of commonality constructed which links up people everywhere within our own borders and also those living across them.