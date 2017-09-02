Eid Mubarik to you and yours

Eidul Azha, an important religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country today amidst due religious fervour and spirit of sacrifice. We take this opportunity to greet our fellow Muslims, especially our readers, with the traditional greeting ‘Eid Mubarik,’ with the hope that you and yours have a blessed and satisfying celebration. Let us also remember those who have been bereaved or are suffering in any other way, especially those who have been through the horrors that acts of terrorism bring about on innocent persons.

We all know that Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate Hazrat Ibrahim's devotion to Allah, proved by his readiness to give up his dearest son Hazrat Ismail. He arranged everything to implement Allah's order at Mina near Makkah but satisfied by his sincere intent, Allah ordered Ibrahim to sacrifice an animal in place of his son. Marking the event at Mina and around the world, Muslims sacrifice animals and share the sacrificial meat with their relatives, neighbours and poor people without favouring one group but in equal proportions to retain the essence of the sacrifice.

While we celebrate this important festival, let us remember that sacrifice does not mean only the slaughtering of an animal and distributing its meat but we should also espouse the true spirit of the word and its meaning.