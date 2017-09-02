Islamabad deserted on Eid

Islamabad

Islamabad became a sleepy town on Friday, a day before Eidul Azha, as the locals, mostly government and private organisation employees, left for native towns to celebrate festive occasion with families and relatives.

The government has announced Eid holidays from Friday to Monday with its offices reopening on Tuesday. Most commercial centre, especially those in Blue Area, were closed. However, shops selling shoes and garments remained open.

The public transport vehicles were fewer on roads. Bus terminals and railway station saw relatively thin crowds as the Eid holidaymakers made a mad rush for native lands a day ago, the last working day at government and most private offices ahead of the religious festival.

The police had deployed additional personnel at bus terminals and railway station to avert any untoward incident amid terrorist threats. The people bound for hometowns to celebrate Eid with families complained they’re made to pay extra for boarding private buses.

They also regretted overloading of intra-city public transport vehicles. At Pirwadhai, Faizabad and Karachi Company bus terminals, most home-bound Eid holidaymakers said they wanted to reach native towns without trouble and therefore, they’d no choice but to pay inflated fare.

Some protested the transporters overcharging them and thus, causing heated exchanges.

Many commuters travelled on bus roofs due to unavailability of seats. There were also complaints about lack of sitting arrangements at bus terminals.