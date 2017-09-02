Sat September 02, 2017
Lahore

September 2, 2017

Two wheelie doers bailed

LAHORE

A duty magistrate of district courts on Friday granted bail to two motorcyclists accused of doing a wheelie.

The judge granted bail to Tasleem alias Tali and Bilal on the submission of surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. Police had arrested them on the Lower Mall while they were doing a wheelie on their bikes.

During the course of hearing the judge admonished them for reckless driving. However, he granted bail to the accused as their lawyer requested him to grant bail to them due to Eid.

