PML-Q leaders greet nation on Eid

LAHORE

Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have said that we can overcome every problem, threat and crisis confronting Pakistan only with the spirit of great sacrifice.

Heartily congratulating the nation in their messages on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, they said Eid-ul-Azha gives us a lesson not to spare any sacrifice for our faith, country and nation, our first priority should be Pakistan and those performing Sunnah-e-Ibrahimi should also involve the poor, destitute, widows and orphans in their happiness of Eid celebrations.

They said by following the spirit of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) our elders offered great sacrifice of their lives, property and honour to achieve this land and we are duty bound to protect and defend it against internal and external threats and disturbances, we should remember the fundamental golden principles which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave us in his Khutba-e-Hajjatul Wida (sermon at the last Haj) in religion, politics and government as only by practicing these principles we can be victorious in the world and the world here-in-after and be able to eliminate the host of problems and difficulties faced by the country and the nation.