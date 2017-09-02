LWMC text messages irk citizens

LAHORE

Citizens are ready to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha with traditional festivity while civic authorities have also finalised their arrangements to lift garbage and animal waste.

Eid-ul-Azha is the name of sacrifice during which a large number of citizens slaughter big or small animals as a religious duty. Streets, residential areas and other city localities are full of such animals and one can witness children decorating their animals with colourful buntings and other animal ornaments.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has established camps in every union council of the city and hundreds of thousands of waste bags were distributed among the citizens. However, citizens expressed their dissatisfaction over the company’s performance as many said that company officials are telling the citizens to throw animal waste in dustbins whereas door-to-door collection of waste is the responsibility of LWMC.

LWMC is also sending mass text messages to the citizens urging them to throw/dump animal waste in company’s designated areas as well as dustbins. The text message also stated that citizens may call LWMC’s helpline 1139 in case they need any help. However, many citizens alleged that last year LWMC also made similar announcements but on Eid day the company’s helpline 1139 remained unattended.

Citizens further said that door-to-door collection of waste is the prime job of LWMC but they are discouraging this practice through their SMS. Several citizens especially living in slums alleged that waste collection from their areas is a dream cum true. On the other hand, the district administration also imposed Section 144 in the city and announced that strict action would be taken against those found involved in littering and throwing animal waste on roads. The administration has also imposed Section 144 on cleaning heads and trotters of the sacrificial animals along the roads.

The scribe repeatedly contacted LWMC Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed on his official cell phone (03112950000) but he didn’t pick the call. Later, LWMC’s spokesman contacted the scribe and said the company has increased strength of its call centre by 70 percent to redress every complaint. He said every complainant will be updated about the status of his/her complaint.

Over a question that door-to-door waste collection is the prime responsibility of the company, he said the company has taken effective measures to ensure 100 percent waste collection from the city during the Eid days. He said 297 camps were established in 274 union councils of the city, which will be monitored by company high-ups. On the other hand, city markets witnessed extreme rush as hundreds of thousands of citizens thronged city shopping centres for Eid shopping especially clothes and shoes for children. Karim Block in Allama Iqbal Town, G-1 market in Johar Town, Township main bazaar, Ichhra, Anarkali Bazaar, Model Town Link Road, Fortress Stadium and newly-constructed big malls witnessed rush of shoppers till late at night.

Many people were also seen purchasing sacrificial animals through online animal selling sites while majority of citizens were seen booking butchers for timely slaughtering of their sacrificial animals. Citizens said butchers have increased their rates and district administration should have notified rates of slaughtering animals.

Following high demand, a large number of non-professional butchers have also started getting booking.