Woman tortured, strangled

LAHORE

A 50-year-old woman was strangled by some unidentified persons in her Garden Town house on Friday.

The victim was identified as Nabeela Bibi. The victim’s son, a daughter and mother were also present in the house at the time of the incident. The victim had been married four times and had property dispute with her former husbands. The victim’s son Nadim told the police that three unidentified persons entered the house after breaking open the main door of the house, dragged the victim to another room and locked the room from inside. On being informed, the police arrived at the crime scene, broke open the door and found her lying dead. The condition of the body suggested that the killers subjected the victim to torture before they strangled her. Locals said that many people usually visited the house as the victim had established a girls’ hostel on the ground floor of her house. Police shifted the body to morgue.

FOUND DEAD: Two men were found dead in different parts of the city on Friday. Lytton Road police found a man lying dead in its limits. Similarly, Shafiqabad police recovered the body of a man from its jurisdiction. Police claimed that both the men, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs.