Health facilities put on alert

LAHORE

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has directed all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Health Authorities of Punjab to make necessary strategies/measures at all public health facilities in public interest to counter any untoward situation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In its directive, the P&SH Department has directed all administrative officers to remain present at headquarters/stations and do not leave the station without prior permission; ensure functioning of emergency departments round-the-clock; ensure availability of specialist doctors especially physicians, surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, nurses, paramedics and allied staff; reserve beds in case of emergency; make operation theatres fully functional; make Mobile Health Units functional round-the-clock; place duty rosters of staff at prominent places; ensure availability of PPEs and other safety gadgets for Congo and Influenza like symptoms in sufficient quantity; ensure availability of medicines in sufficient quantity to cope with any emergency situation; and ensure all arrangements for trauma and surgical emergencies.

In another directive, the health department also directed Medical Superintendents of all DHQ/THQ hospitals in Punjab to only display the system-generated duty rosters for the current week, including Eid holidays.

It desired of them to prepare and display only system-generated duty rosters in their respective health facilities and all manually prepared duty rosters shall be discarded henceforth. The MSs of the hospitals/health facilities concerned shall upload the system-generated duty rosters at the official website of the department in order to ensure fast track implementation. This shall be one of the basic points for surprise visit of authority to any health facility/hospital.

It has been directed to ensure the compliance of all these directions of the competent authority in letter and spirit.