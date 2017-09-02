Vegetable prices increase manifold

LAHORE

Prices of all those vegetables, whose consumption increased manifolds on Eid-ul-Azha, have been further pushed upwards one day before Eid as the vendors are on looting spree to exploit the situation.

Onion price was on the rise during the last four weeks has further reached a new hike of Rs60 per kg in the city markets for mix quality while good A-quality was sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Similarly, tomato rates crossed Rs100 per kg. In majority of the city markets it was not available. Last week tomato price was Rs55 to 60 per kg now reached Rs120 per kg. Further increase in its prices is also expected. Those shopkeepers have storage capacity at their shops have stored it in freezers to sell it further at exorbitant rates during Eid days.

Garlic China sold at Rs200 per kg, and garlic local at Rs240 per kg. The price of garlic China four days before was Rs126 to 130 per kg, and garlic local at Rs111 to 114 per kg. The imported Chinese and Singaporean ginger were also sold at Rs200 per kg as compared to its Sunday price of Rs141 to 146 per kg, and Rs97 to 100, respectively.

Cucumber farm was sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg which was at Rs63 to 65 per kg couple of days ago. The lemon also touched Rs150 to 200 per kg which was sold at Rs100 to 110 per kg last Sunday.

Coriander was sold at Rs600 per kg which was at Rs240 per kg and mint small bundle at Rs20 per bundle from Rs5 to 10 per bundle. Green chilli was sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg from Rs60 to 80 per kg. Other fresh salad, including, lettuce small bundle sold at Rs30 to 40 per bundle from Rs15 to 20 per bundle, cabbage at Rs80 per kg from Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The consumption of all these vegetables increased with meat dishes on Eid-ul-Azha so the vendors have artificially pushed the rates to a new hike in the absence of any checks and balances from the government authorities. No price control mechanism existed in the market while vendors were at free will to charge any price from the public.