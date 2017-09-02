India: a dual society

India is shining. At present, it is Asia’s third largest economy. Over the last five years, the country registered a growth rate of 6.8 percent on average. The globe’s mega multinational enterprises (MNEs) have either entered or are eyeing the enormous Indian market – second only to China in terms of size. Foreign direct investment inflows and export of services have gone up at a gallop in recent years.

Politically, all the major powers, with the exception of China, look upon the world’s largest democracy and ‘bastion of secularism’ as their strategic partner, and are keen to see it on the permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. As a rule, a change of guards in Western capitals does not diminish the importance of New Delhi. Obama or Trump, world leaders remain enamoured of India because of its economic and political credentials.

Endowed with an immensely rich cultural heritage, the country also commands tremendous soft power. Its entertainment industry and spiritual symbols – yoga, for example – hold worldwide sway. Ask any futurist and the answer in nine out of ten cases will be that a remarkable future is in store for the Asian giant.

Notwithstanding such fetching characteristics, India is far from being a land of milk and honey. Underneath the maya or veil of all glory and glamour, lies the real India – cast in poverty, squalor, slough of misery, ignorance and exploitation of religious sentiments. A glimpse of that India was recently seen when a mob went on rampage in the state of Punjab to fulminate against the conviction of a ‘holy man’ for molesting two women – his devotees – in 2002. The ensuing violence took scores of lives and curfew had to be clamped down in parts of the state.

The man in question, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh – the name itself is suggestive indeed – has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. While handing down the sentence, the judge described the convict as a ‘wild beast’ who deserved no leniency. At least another 40 women have levelled allegations of rape against Gurmeet Singh, who is also facing murder charges.

For years, the fallen guru kept millions in thrall of his alleged spiritual powers. A vast majority of his followers comes from the lower end of society in terms of both caste and class. While preaching self-restraint, he himself led the life of a playboy. Attired, as a rule, in colourful clothes, he was hooked on publicity blitz, produced and performed in movies, sung in concerts and churned out music albums. The guru, who himself had a roving eye, has also been accused of encouraging castration among his followers so that they may get closer to the gods.

Be that as it may, the conviction and charges, instead of impressing his followers, prompted them into a face-off with Indian law-enforcement agencies.

The case of the convicted guru is by no means a one-shot. A land of several religions, India is teeming with holy men. Given such honorific titles as guru, baba, saieen, yogi, swami, rishi or hazrat, they have held sway over the minds and hearts of tens of millions of people. In contrast with the clergy, their message is syncretic, cutting across social, economic and political boundaries. Hence, their punters represent a cross-section of society: politicians, bureaucrats, showbiz stars, sports persons, business tycoons and, of course, ordinary people.

They holy men live on the money donated by the devotees. Gobbets of the wealth they spend as charity, which enhances their prestige and makes them even wealthier. The more successful among them have set up big businesses, which sell spiritual goods and services to followers both at home and abroad. The huge following gives them a position of pre-eminence in society. They often act as deal-makers and arbiters in political and corporate affairs. Their support can tip the scales in elections.

The clientele of these gurus is of two types. One, by and large, comprises disillusioned and dejected people who, attracted by the spiritual message of the gurus, seek divine help for their problems: illness, poverty, infertility, unemployment, unrequited love, etc. This lot has a visceral trust in the holy men even if what they promise is pie in the sky and their lifestyle runs counter to their teachings. That is why their tantrums are seen as an expression of truth and their seedy lifestyle is looked upon as merely a cloak for something deeper that is well beyond ordinary mortals’ comprehension. Understandably, rain or shine, such followers remain attached to the guru.

The other type consists of worldly wise, successful people who have little faith in the spiritual powers of the holy men. Instead, they are impressed by the political clout of a celebrated guru and count on him for winning the coveted prize. This class is usually the first to jump out of the sinking boat of a guru.

Such hollow spiritualism as exhibited by Gurmeet Singh is merely a caricature of the genuine mysticism for which India has been known to the world for centuries. A life of purity, austerity, and self-abnegation and a singular disdain for the riches was the hallmark of the great mystics, no matter which religion they professed. Like Pakistan, India has also seen decadence of mysticism.

The Gurmeet Singh episode lays bare some glaring contradictions inherent in Indian society. India aspires to be a developed nation. Yes, the country is making strides towards achieving this goal as is evident from its key economic indicators. But development is not synonymous with capital accumulation: building factories, upgrading infrastructure and creating wealth.

Economic development is above all a cultural problem. In the course of development, the biggest challenge that a society faces is to evolve the supportive social structure. The keystone of such a social structure is a rational and empirical mode of thinking. A set of beliefs should not be treated as binding merely because it is rooted in traditions or customs regarded as sacrosanct. In case of a clash between a cherished belief and irrefutable evidence, the latter ought to prevail.

In case of India, only a small class has been the driver, and the major beneficiary, of economic growth, while the rest of society has been largely excluded from both the process and its outcome. Hence, India has all the characteristics of economic and sociological dualism.

On the one hand is a small modern, urban segment of society, which has put its trust in utilitarianism, empiricism and rationalism. This segment believes in upward social mobility by dint of one’s efforts. It is engaged in sophisticated and capital intensive ways of producing goods and services. It is fascinated by and has adopted a Western lifestyle: liberalism, women’s empowerment, a nucleus family and birth control. For most of the members, English is the lingua franca even when they have the same native language.

The other, and the much larger, segment is as different from the smaller segment as chalk and cheese. Its members are largely engaged in the primary sector, notably agriculture, and their production methods seem primitive when compared with those of the urban segment. For them, prestige is more significant than utility, belief is more important than evidence, and customs have a greater force than reason. It is this segment of society that makes up the real India.

The writer is a freelance countributor.

