Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat celebrates Eidul Azha

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat celebrated Eidul Azha on Friday with traditional reverence and fervour in Karachi and other parts of the country.

Eid prayers were offered at several locations including Pakistan Chowk, Hyderi and City Courts, while the largest congregation was held at the Tahiri mosque in the city’s Saddar area.

Special prayers for the safety and progress of Pakistan were offered at the Eid congregations. After the prayers, the ritual sacrifice of animals was performed by community members. —