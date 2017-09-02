Two robbers shot dead by Zamzama shop owner

Two suspected robbers were killed during an exchange of fire with the owner of a laptop shop in the Zamzama neighbourhood of the Defence House Authority late on Thursday night.

Clifton police SHO Naveed Soomro said two men arrived at a shop, named Laptop World, and held the 45-year-old owner, Khurram, hostage at gunpoint.

Khurram resisted when the robbers attempted to take away cash and valuables from his shop. At this, one of the suspects shot him in the chest, but he managed to open a drawer, drew a 9mm pistol and fired shots at the two, wounding both of them.

Police soon reached the scene and took the injured robbers and the shop owner to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the suspects died.

The dead were identified as Riaz Khan, 28, son of Ayaz Khan, and Danish Gabol, 30, son of Aslam Gabol.

The SHO said the shop owner suffered a single wound to the chest, but he was declared safe by doctors after surgery.

Sharing details of the suspects, he said both had earlier been booked for street crimes but later released by courts for want of evidence.

He added that Gabol had been hit by a bullet wound in an exchange of gunfire with paramilitary Rangers a few months ago, but he had resumed his criminal activities after recovery.

Two teens shot

Two teenage boys were injured in a firing incident in Lyari. Officials said two unknown attackers fled after shooting 14-year-old Raju and 19-year-old Sayam.

Both youngsters received multiple bullet injuries and were admitted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.