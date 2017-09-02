Foolproof security ordered for Eidul Azha

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal has issued directives to the police to remain vigilant to ensure extraordinary security during the Eidul Azha holidays.

A spokesman quoted the minister as saying that it was imperative to keep a check on banned outfits and not to allow them to collect sacrificial animals’ hides.

“The home department has issued a code of conduct for the collection of hides and has imposed Section 144 to avoid any untoward incident. It is therefore the responsibility of police to ensure implementation of the code at all levels and deal with violators strictly according to law,” he said.

Karachi’s additional inspector general of police said in a report submitted to the home minister that all out arrangements had been finalised to ensure foolproof security at mosques, imambargahs and open places for the Eid prayers.

“The police are also ensuring coordination with the stakeholders to keep peace and harmony during the Eid days with special reference to the hides’ collection.”

The city police chief stated that police would be deployed at all public places and hide collection points, and the SHOs concerned would be responsible to maintain peace and tranquility in their jurisdictions under the supervision of SPs and SSPs.

In his report, he said the police were ensuring security measures at about 800 hide collection camps and over 220 places where sacrificial animals would be slaughtered collectively.

“Specific instructions have been issued to the police to ensure mobile and motorcycle patrolling, beside snap checking in different areas of the city. Over 400 police mobiles and more than 200 motorcycles will be on patrolling and snap checking duties,” the report added.

It further said that more than 16,000 personnel of the Karachi police would be on security duty, and an additional police force from the SSU, SRP and RRF would be available to upgrade the security measures.

The home minister issued directives to ensure effectiveness of advance intelligence collection cells in

coordination with the Special Branch and the Counter Terrorism Department in order to ensure security at over 3,100 mosques, about 200 imambargahs and around 400 open places for Eid prayers.

“Police should also ensure security at shrines, vital installations, important buildings, all public places, including recreational spots, bus stops and railway stations.”

Siyal also ordered the deployment of police commandos at all identified sensitive places.

“Police should also ensure regular mobile and motorcycle patrolling, besides random snap checking within the city and around suburban areas,” he added.

He directed the Karachi police chief to establish a central control room for the sharing of information and timely police action whenever required.