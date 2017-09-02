NAB to file comments on ex-AIG finance’s bail plea on Sept 13

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others on a bail petition filed by former AIG Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah in a Rs50 million corruption case.

Shah along with former AIG Logistics Tanveer Ahmed is accused of misappropriating Rs50 million in funds that were released to pay fuel charges and make special security arrangements for Muharram. They are facing a trial before an accountability court.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that his client was falsely implicated in the reference and argued that there was no record of banking transactions to prove any wrongdoing.

He requested the court to grant Shah post-arrest bail, saying the trial was pending before an accountability court.

The NAB’s prosecutor had earlier submitted that the petitioners had withdrawn Rs30 million through cheques in violation of the law and they caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. He said other co-accused had already confessed the crime and deposited Rs20 million to the exchequer.

After preliminary hearing of the petition, the court issued notices to NAB and others for comments on September 13.

Unpaid transporters

Several transporters have filed a petition in the SHC against non-payment of compensation for their services during the census drive.

Petitioners Mohammad Ilyas and others submitted that government officials had hired their services for carrying out the census campaign in the city’s district south. They submitted that 62 buses had been provided for 35 days and it was agreed that Rs.8,000 would be given for each.

While the local administration had so far paid only R.8.3 million, the provincial government was yet to clear the outstanding bill of Rs9.3 millions, they added.

The court was requested to direct the relevant authorities to pay the outstanding money to the petitioners without any delay. The petitioners cited the census commissioner, the deputy commissioner south and others as respondents.

PIA pension case

The SHC has directed the Pakistan International Airlines to file comments by September 11 on a lawsuit filed by a former PIA commanding officer against non-payment of his pensionary benefits.

Plaintiff Haroon Abdullah submitted that he served as a PIA commanding officer and retired on May 19, 2015.

He said the national airline had deliberately withheld his pensionary benefit despite completion of his service without any penalty or disqualification.

He said the airline could not withhold his benefits as the corporation was liable to pay the benefits to the all retired employee as per rules of the PIA Employees Regulations. The PIA counsel was told to ensure presence of the officers concerned at the next hearing.