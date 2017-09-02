Two workers suffocate to death at hospital

Two employees of a private healthcare facility located in the SITE area died of suffocation at the premises as the room they were sleeping in filled up overnight with smoke emanating from a power generator. A third worker was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital and his condition was stated to be critical.

The tragic incident was reported at Mehran Hospital located near Pankha Hotel, Shershah. Police officials identified the deceased as 18-year-old Arsalan, son of Abdul Haneef, and 24-year-old Dilip, son of Om Parkash, while the worker admitted for treatment was 28-year-old Tota Ram.

Pak Colony police official Muhammad Adil said the three men were on overnight duty and were sleeping in the room after completing their shift. They were found in an unconscious state by colleagues who arrived for work on Friday morning.

The hospital’s management called in the police after which the three men were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. While Arsalan and Dilip were pronounced dead on arrival, Ram was immediately referred to the AKUH where he remains in the Critical Care Unit.

A similar incident was reported in April this year when three employees – Dilshad, Jahangir and Ali – were found dead at a hair salon in North Nazimabad’s Block E. Their deaths had also been attributed to an overnight build up of smoke from a generator installed inside the salon.