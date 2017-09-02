No more

While ignoring the sacrifices of Pakistan, the president of the US has accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists. The shocking allegation hints at the fact that the US wants to put the blame of its failure in the Afghan war on Pakistan. The latter has sacrificed more than 70,000 people in the war on terror. Apart from this, the country’s economy too suffered a lot. Instead of recognising Pakistan’s positive role, the US has criticised Pakistan. It is the right time for the country to say no more to the US.

It should focus on the CPEC project. The project is a ray of hope for the country which should focus on improving its economic conditions. The alliance with the US has given nothing to the country except for large-scale destruction, high number of martyrs and the worst economic decline.

Tajdar Alam (Khyber Agency, Fata)