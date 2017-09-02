Eyes wide shut?

Back in 1600, the East India Company was established. The objective of establishing the company was to strengthen the trade between Britain and the Subcontinent. However, the actual purpose was to rule India. The East India Company played a major role in ruining the lives of the people of the Subcontinent. It entered like sugar, but had to be swallowed like venom. It is a grim tale of the 16th century. We are living in the 21st century – a modern era of technology and AI – but unfortunately human minds have evolved little. Hunger, greed and enmity are still serious problems. The CPEC project in the current scenario demands a pragmatic approach uninfluenced by emotions and feelings. What are the advantages and the challenges of the project? Is it going to be an economic or a defence corridor? These questions ought to be answered by the competent authorities.

We need to find out how the investment of $54 billion will affect the country’s assets. Is the country keeping anything as mortgage? How is the country planning to pay back the loan taken from China? I am the biggest supporter of CPEC, but not with closed eyes. It is the right of the people to ask questions with regard to the country’s future. The influx of Chinese nationals into our country is alarming. National interests come first and sentiments second. Our generations are not to work as labourers at the sidewalks of the Karakoram highway. It is our land. All the fears of the people must be addressed in an efficient manner. The mistakes of history are to be corrected, not to be ignored. It should be a game changer for the entire country not for a particular class only. The ultimate result of CPEC should not be like the East India Company’s. Otherwise, the consequences will be disastrous.

Muhammad Aized (Gujranwala)