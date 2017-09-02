Follow the rules

Pakistan is a country where the elite do not follow any rules. The rich people think it is against their status to stand in a queue or to carry their own luggage. These people want a fleet of vehicles to escort them to places. This type of behaviour is not confined to the people belonging to a political party, but now every rich person wants special treatment.

Many government organisations have exclusive departments to provide protocol to its senior officers. Hundreds of thousands of rupees are taken out of the national kitty and are squandered on this ego satisfying practice. Will we see the time when the entire nation will be living in a protocol-free society?

M M Khan (Larkana)