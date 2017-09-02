The young generation of a country plays an important role in the progress of the country. Pakistan is also blessed with a large number of talented people. The country’s economic growth is in the hands of these people. However, when the young talented people follow the wrong way and waste their talent, the country suffers the most. The most dangerous path that young people can take is to start using drugs. The drug addiction plays a vital role in destroying the future of young people. Instead of using drugs, young people should think of ways to serve the country and to contribute to the progress of the country.

A recent survey of 10 colleges and two universities in Lahore regarding drug abuse among students was a real eye-opener for the concerned authorities. The majority of students, up to 57 percent, were reported using one or more drugs. The survey, itself, was the first ever attempt aimed at providing baseline information on the prevalence and patterns of drug use among the population, especially the young generation. The only way to put an end to this menace is through awareness and prevention which has to start at home where parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children’s activities and their gatherings.

Itrat Zehra Jassani (Karachi)